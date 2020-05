Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

As COVID-19 restrictions ravage livelihoods in the global economy, refugees and displaced people in Middle East and North Africa are among the hardest hit.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/5/5eabcf704/refugees-across-arab-world-feel-economic-pain-coronavirus.html