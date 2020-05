Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Professor Gil Loescher, an intellectual leader in refugee studies, a tireless advocate of the refugee cause and a valued friend to UNHCR. As a pioneering...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/4/5eaaeac84/statement-passing-professor-gil-loescher.html