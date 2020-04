Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 22:11 Hits: 2

The “exceptional circumstances” of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the peace process in Sudan as well as the drawing down of the United Nations mission there, the head of UN peacekeeping updated the Security Council on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062602