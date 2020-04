Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 20:26 Hits: 8

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and people of Sudan could experience “untold suffering” unless donors act fast to shore up a country still in transition, the top UN human rights official warned on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062782