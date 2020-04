Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

For many Central Americans who find themselves targeted by brutal street gangs, fleeing is the only option, even during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/4/5ea713024/death-threats-drive-refugees-flee-coronavirus-lockdown.html