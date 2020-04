Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

IDMC study finds more people than ever displaced by violence inside their own countries, but a "wind of change" means there is a greater willingness to tackle the issue.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/4/5ea7cfde4/conflicts-push-internal-displacement-record-high.html