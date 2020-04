Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

A World Health Organization (WHO) worker has been killed while driving a vehicle carrying COVID-19 samples in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, the United Nations country office confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062302