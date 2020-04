Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

"I want to go home, but I fear every day," says displaced farmer from Mali-Niger border.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/4/5ea325844/unhcr-says-parties-must-protect-civilians-fighting-sweeps-across-sahel.html