Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Countries across Latin America are calling on refugee and migrant health workers to support their national responses to COVID-19. Across the region, thousands are now working with national health systems...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/4/5ea294b44/refugee-health-workers-step-coronavirus-response-latin-america.html