Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 8

This news comment is attributable to Mr. Indrika Ratwatte, Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/4/5ea13da74/news-comment-maritime-movements-refugees-asylum-seekers-unhcr-regional.html