Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:37 Hits: 0

The head of the UN children’s fund UNICEF warned on Friday that 250 million children around the world living in the “waking nightmare” of conflict desperately need warring parties to stop fighting as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061962