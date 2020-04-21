Citi, IOM Join Forces to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Latin America

New York – Citi announced on Monday (20/04) that Citi and the Citi Foundation have selected the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as one of four partners for a new employee donation campaign called “Double the Good”. For every USD 1 donated by a Citi employee in support of COVID-19 relief, Citi will donate USD 1 to assist IOM’s response in Latin America.

“Citi colleagues and businesses around the world have mobilized individually and collectively to help those most impacted by this global pandemic,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “These are our values in action, and we will continue to complement our business activities with our philanthropy to support our communities in every way we can.”

Employee donations made between 1 January and 31 May 2020 are eligible, and Citi will match the total contributions up to USD 500,000 for USA for IOM, the non-profit partner of IOM. USA for IOM is actively organizing resources to mitigate the dire health and socio-economic impacts on the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

The new campaign expands on a long-standing partnership between the Citi Foundation and IOM. Since 2015, Citi has granted IOM nearly USD 2 million toward efforts to help vulnerable adolescents and youth develop the necessary skills and competencies to increase income generation opportunities in digital ecosystems and improve their livelihoods.

Last year, the organizations launched a project to enhance the livelihoods of Venezuelans and host communities in Colombia and Perú. IOM and partners have since activated a revision of all operations to address new challenges derived from the pandemic.

“Vulnerable migrants are now more at risk of losing their already limited social and economic support to cover basic needs, such as food, shelter and health care,” said Luca Dall’Oglio, CEO of USA for IOM. “The fight against COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society approach that includes private sector partners like Citi to ensure no migrant is left behind.”

In close coordination with the World Health Organization and governments, IOM is scaling up its life-saving programmes as the global health emergency evolves into the most significant mobility crisis ever.

The Citi Foundation invests in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyse job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant cities. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

For more information, please contact Liz Lizama at IOM Washington, Tel: +1 202 716 8820, Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.