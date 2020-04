Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is working with local authorities and partners to immediately assist some 80,000 people affected by heavy floods in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/4/5e9ea96f4/massive-floods-drcs-south-kivu-impact-80000-people-kill-dozens.html