Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 16:49 Hits: 1

In Italy, impromptu concerts, performed from apartment balconies, have become one of the features of life under lockdown. On UNESCO World Art Day, which falls on April 15, a professional violinist told UN News how he is using his talent to help others through the crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061792