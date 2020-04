Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 16:29 Hits: 2

The UN human rights office (OHCHR), is calling for compassion for people desperately seeking shelter, after 30 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar died on a boat in the Bay of Bengal that had spent nearly two months at sea.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061972