Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 1

Independent UN human rights experts have called on States to boost child protection measures to help safeguard the welfare of millions of children who may be more exposed to violence, sale, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061282