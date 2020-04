Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Press Release A new storybook that aims to help children understand and come to terms with COVID-19 has been produced by a collaboration of more than 50 organizations...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/4/5e8ecdba4/childrens-storybook-released-help-children-young-people-cope-covid-19.html