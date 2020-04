Articles

The UN has condemned the shelling of the women’s section of the Central Prison in a district of Yemen’s wartorn Taizz Governerate, in the south of the country, which has left at least five women and one child dead, and wounding more than 11, with casualties expected to rise.

