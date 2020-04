Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Two United Nations agencies came together Tuesday to urge the international community not to overlook the on-going plight of millions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world.

