Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Sony Corporation’s announcement of establishing "Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19", through which a US$3 million contribution will be made to help protect refugees...

