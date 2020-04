Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

One year since the launch of a military offensive in Tripoli, Libya, fighting is further worsening with COVID-19 now bringing new threats, warns UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. More than 300 civilians have...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/4/5e86f2cc4/libya-humanitarian-crisis-worsening-amid-deepening-conflict-covid-19-threat.html