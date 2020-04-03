IOM, UNAOC Launch 2020 PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival Call for Submissions with New Award Categories

New York – This year brings the twelfth edition of the PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival, a joint initiative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

Today, as the two partners announce their 2020 call for video submissions, IOM and UNAOC also announce the creation of two new award categories for the festival, as well as drawing attention to this event’s importance in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Youth and film hold the power to bring about positive change, to shift divisive narratives, and to promote peace and dialogue,” said Mr. António Vitorino the Director General of IOM. “As the whole world fights COVID- 19, it’ clear that the virus does not discriminate against anyone, including migrants. Therefore, now is the time to show the key role of the PLURAL+ themes of social cohesion, diversity and prevention of xenophobia in defeating the virus and build a better world together.”

Added the High Representative for UNAOC, Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos: “As we fight together against a global pandemic, it is a time for solidarity, not divisiveness. Compassion, not xenophobia. Kindness not hatred.”

With increasing interest and participation for over a decade, PLURAL+ has become a premier global platform for youth media distribution.

Every year, PLURAL+ invites young people up to 25 years of age to submit original and creative short films conveying constructive messages related to the themes of migration, diversity, social inclusion, and the prevention of xenophobia.

Since 2009 over 3,000 video entries from more than 115 countries have been submitted. Winning videos subsequently have been re-screened or rebroadcast in dozens of festivals, movie theaters, and television networks around the world, as well as in schools and global conferences. Combined, these entries have received more than one million views on various online platforms, including YouTube.

Entitled “The Future We Want,” the first new award category invites young filmmakers to submit videos focused on the future of migration, diversity and social inclusion, ae swell as prevention of xenophobia. The award category was created in the context of the 75th anniversary of the UN and the organization’s efforts to foster a global conversation on the theme of cooperation in building a common future.

The second new category, the #forSafeWorship Award, invites youth to express views and perspectives on how to foster peaceful co-existence among different faiths. This category was created in the context of the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by UNAOC and launched in September 2019.

UNACO’s Mr. Moratino explained: “In this context, the voices and perspectives of young people are more needed than ever. With our new PLURAL+ award categories, we are providing even more opportunities for young filmmakers around the world to be recognized for their creative visions,”

PLURAL+ video entries must be between one and five minutes and can be from any genre—animation, documentary, music video, comedy. A panel of international jurors will select one PLURAL+ Award winner in each of three age categories (up to 12 years; 13 to 17-year old; 18 to 25-year old).

IOM and UNAOC will jointly select three videos to receive Special Awards for: Prevention of Xenophobia

The Future We Want

#forSafeWorship Award. PLURAL+ partner organizations will also award a multitude of prizes and professional opportunities to several young filmmakers.



PLURAL+ winners will be invited, with all expenses paid, to participate in the PLURAL+ Awards Ceremony later in the year. There also will be a series of side events providing opportunities for professional development.

The deadline to apply for PLURAL+ is Friday, 19 June 2020, at midnight EST. For more information and to submit a video, visit: https://pluralplus.unaoc.org/

For more information, please contact, Ms. Rahma Gamil Soliman at IOM NY This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Mr. Thibault Chareton at UNAOC This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.