Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 19:30 Hits: 4

The movement of people across borders has halted in much of the world as countries close their borders in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The post More than nine-in-ten people worldwide live in countries with travel restrictions amid COVID-19 appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=more-than-nine-in-ten-people-worldwide-live-in-countries-with-travel-restrictions-amid-covid-19