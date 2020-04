Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Early in March, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Samuel Suárez was already giving at-risk Ecuadorians in rural areas lifesaving tips to avoid infection.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/4/5e83baec4/venezuelan-doctor-gives-coronavirus-tips-ecuadors-vulnerable.html