First Person: two months of COVID-19 confinement in Wuhan

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 21:33 Hits: 3

Many countries have recently begun to introduce lockdown measures that have led to many citizens having to spend much, if not all, of their time at home. For those in Wuhan, China, where COVID-19 is believed to have originated, the period of self-isolation has lasted around two months. UN News spoke to Dizi*, a Wuhan resident, to find out how she has been coping. The interview has been translated.

