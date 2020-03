Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned at reports of mounting civilian casualties and growing displacement triggered by the latest escalation of clashes in western Myanmar. According to recent local...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/3/5e7dbca44/unhcr-concerned-mounting-civilian-casualties-displacement-western-myanmar.html