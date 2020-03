Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani Humanitarian Fund announced today in Doha Sheikh Thani's largest contribution so far to UNHCR. More than US$43 million, channelled...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/3/5e7891184/sheikh-thani-bin-abdullah-makes-largest-individual-contribution-support.html