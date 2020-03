Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, airlifted 93.5 tonnes of emergency aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad from its Global Stockpile in Dubai on Thursday (March 19). The UNHCR-chartered Boeing 777 landed in the...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/3/5e7206e94/unhcr-airlifts-emergency-aid-sudanese-refugees-chad.html