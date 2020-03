Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 21:27

Just 60 days after the genetic sequence of COVID-19 was shared by China, the first vaccine trial has begun, the UN health chief said on Wednesday, calling it “an incredible achievement” and urging the world to maintain “the same spirit of solidarity” that has helped fight Ebola.

