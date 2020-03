Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 16:39 Hits: 0

The coronavirus outbreak may have forced millions around the world already into “social distancing”, keeping a metre apart to prevent its spread, but it will not stop them from uniting to combat racism, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights declared in Geneva on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059361