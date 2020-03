Articles

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

An estimated 50,000 stateless people in Uzbekistan are set to acquire citizenship following the passing of a new law in the country. A provision in the Citizenship Law, signed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat...

