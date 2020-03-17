At Risk UK Nationals in the EU to Receive Residency Support as the UK Departs the EU

London – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will provide practical support to UK Nationals who may find it harder to complete all their residency applications to secure and maintain their residency rights in EU countries now that the UK has left the EU.

IOM, through the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF), aims to reach 30,000 at-risk UK Nationals over the next year through information activities and practical support in France, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Italy and Portugal.

“The UK’s departure from the EU affects EU nationals in the UK – for whom we have provided support over the past year under the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme – as well as UK Nationals in the EU,” said Dipti Pardeshi, IOM Chief of Mission in the UK. “This project is very timely because it will support people who may struggle to secure their residency rights,” she continued.

IOM, together with its partners, will raise awareness among UK Nationals living in the seven EU states, share accessible information on residency requirements, and provide direct practical support in completing applications for those in situations where access to information and application processes are difficult.

While information provided online and through other media will be available to all, for targeted events and referrals for direct case support, IOM will focus on individuals who face specific challenges, such as people living with disabilities, those grappling with chronic illness, language and literacy barriers, or barriers in accessing technology.

The seven EU Member States that IOM will be working in, were determined based on assessed needs and in coordination with some of the other grantees to ensure coverage for populations in such situations in these countries.

The grant is one part of a total of GBP 3 million made available by the UK government for charities and organizations to provide practical support for UK nationals living in the EU.

“Our global work in this area complements government services and provides assistance to migrants with information on their rights and access to procedures, especially for those living in more difficult circumstances,” said Pardeshi.

IOM has been working for nearly 75 years to promote humane, orderly and regular migration. The new project brings together many areas of IOM’s work which helps people to avoid ending up in an irregular or undocumented situation, including its expertise in regularization, integration, ID management, and directly assisting migrants who find themselves in difficult or vulnerable situations.

For more information please contact Abir Soleiman, IOM UK, Tel: +44 (0)7470195306, Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.