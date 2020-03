Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with its 36 humanitarian and development partners, today launched a funding appeal of US$290 million to assist more than 300,000 refugees from Burundi in the neighbouring countries. As...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/3/5e6f5a524/humanitarian-agencies-seek-us290-million-support-burundian-refugees.html