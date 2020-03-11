Climate change: educating students to fight the crisis

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 15:30 Hits: 0

With the latest UN climate report containing worrying evidence that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, how can teachers help children and adults to sort through the growing mass of information, avoid being overwhelmed, and come to an understanding of the challenges, and potential solutions, to what the UN Secretary-General has called “an existential crisis”?

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059151