Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

As a standoff escalates at the Greece-Turkey border, here's how people in Greece see migrants, as well as how many migrants live in Greece.

The post Fast facts on how Greeks see migrants as Greece-Turkey border crisis deepens appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=fast-facts-on-how-greeks-see-migrants-as-greece-turkey-border-crisis-deepens