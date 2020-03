Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 17:07 Hits: 1

Despite decades of progress in closing the gender equality gap, close to nine out of 10 men and women around the world, hold some sort of bias against women, according to new findings published on Thursday from the UN Development Programmme (UNDP).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058731