Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 17:57 Hits: 0

Humanitarian assistance needs to be scaled up significantly to more than a million people displaced by fighting in northwest Syria, a senior UN aid official said on Monday, amid reports that children are freezing to death on the Turkish border.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058451