Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 22:01 Hits: 0

The United States’ announcement of a new vision for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, touted as the “Deal of the Century”, is a “mockery”, the Prime Minister of Malaysia told an international conference in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058351