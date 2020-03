Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Having arrived in Tripoli 17 years ago, Osman has provided shelter and support to more than 200 refugees as part of UNHCR scheme to assist the most vulnerable.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/3/5e5fa7544/sudanese-provides-safe-haven-fellow-refugees-libya.html