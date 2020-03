Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 20:36 Hits: 2

Singapore and Fiji have become the first countries to ratify a UN treaty that promotes mediation as an alternative and effective method for resolving trade disputes, thus marking an important step towards its entry into force.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058031