Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 22:08 Hits: 5

For an Organization that is seen as all too ready to give advice, the United Nations welcomed a major role reversal on Tuesday: young people from all over the world were gathered in Switzerland to voice their concerns, outline their vision for a better future, and give Secretary-General António Guterres their advice on steering the world body through todays’ turbulent waters.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058061