IOM Reaffirms UN Call for Cessation of Hostilities in Syria in Wake of Deaths of Humanitarian Partners

Geneva – The International Organization for Migration today expressed its shock at the unrelenting violence that has claimed the lives of too many aid workers trying to provide protection and humanitarian relief to the one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Idlib, northwest of Syria.

Three aid workers from local non-governmental organizations were killed in the past week as they tried to reach a health facility and a classroom where they worked daily to provide life-saving assistance to the displaced.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the continued attacks on civilians and humanitarians in Syria,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino.

“I reaffirm the UN Secretary General’s call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reiterate my deep concern about the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including on healthcare and educational facilities. Any violation of International Humanitarian Law is unacceptable.”



