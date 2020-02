Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Footballer becomes Ambassador for school programme that aims to give a quality education to 500,000 refugee and host country students by 2025. 20 new Instant Network Schools will be launched...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/2/5e550d714/mohamed-salah-joins-vodafone-foundation-unhcr-first-instant-network-schools.html