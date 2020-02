Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

With more than 18,000 people now living at a site built for 2,200, UNHCR urges Greek authorities to take emergency steps to improve conditions at Moria reception centre.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/2/5e4fc07b4/vulnerable-asylum-seekers-struggle-access-medical-care-overcrowded-greek.html