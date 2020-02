Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 20:42 Hits: 1

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday said he had been moved by the show of religious unity he had witnessed in Pakistan after paying visits to a mosque, a Sikh temple and Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing which allows Sikhs to travel between nearby holy sites on each side of the India-Pakistan border.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057621