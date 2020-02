Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Forty years of conflict have trapped millions of Afghans in exile, but Nadia yearns to go home – when peace returns, and once she has the medical skills to care for her people.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/2/5e48370f4/afghan-teen-aspires-help-country-heal.html