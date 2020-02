Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 19:27 Hits: 0

Ongoing hostilities in Libya have left numerous cities severely “re-contaminated” with unexploded ordnance, threatening schools, universities and hospitals, the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057271