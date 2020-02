Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 18:41 Hits: 0

With the rainy season fast approaching, countries in the Horn of Africa are in a race against time to tackle a Desert Locust invasion amidst ongoing humanitarian challenges, the United Nations warned on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057071