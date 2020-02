Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 15:35 Hits: 0

Fresh fears of accelerating damage to the planet’s ice sheets and sea level rise have been fuelled by confirmation from the UN’s weather agency that the Antarctic likely saw a new temperature record of more than 18°C on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056902