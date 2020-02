Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 15:53 Hits: 1

Although around 1.4 million refugees are estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement worldwide, only 63,696 were resettled through the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) last year - that's only 4.5 per cent - due to a continuing shortage of offers of sanctuary from governments across the world.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056742